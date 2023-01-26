Irish teacher sacked amidst transgender controversy turns up at school for THIRD day

A TEACHER in Ireland who was dismissed from his role following his refusal to use transgender pronouns at work has turned up at his former workplace for three consecutive days.

Enoch Burke was suspended from his teaching role at Wilson's Hospital School in County Westmeath last year after refusing to follow a direction from the principle to refer to a transgender pupil by the pronoun, "they".

He was put on paid leave by the school in August 2022, after claiming transgenderism did not accord with his Christian beliefs.

But he continued to turn up at the school, despite his suspension, leading to the institution obtaining a High Court order to enforce it.

He went on to refuse to abide by that order, which led to a three-month stay in Mountjoy Prison, from which we was released at Christmas.

On Friday, January 20 the school informed Mr Burke that he was now formally dismissed from his teaching position.

Despite this he has turned up at Wilson’s Hospital School on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, returning for a third time this morning.

Staff have denied him entry on each occasion.

On Tuesday (January 24) he was arrested on his arrival at the school and later released.