Irish town to welcome ‘respected’ Donald Trump with open arms during state visit
News

Irish town to welcome ‘respected’ Donald Trump with open arms during state visit

RESIDENTS of Doonbeg, Co. Clare are readying themselves for the arrival of President Trump during his state visit to Ireland this week.

Trump may have his critics in Ireland, in America and indeed all of the world, but there’s one place he can always guarantee himself a warm welcome: Doonbeg.

This has nothing to do with politics though, it’s about job creation.

Doonbeg residents have Trump to thank for putting their town “on the map”.

The President sanctioned the creation of a huge golf resort in the town after buying the land for $15 million in 2014, two years before he was elected into office.

Advertisement

Doonbeg golf resort

The resort employs some 300 people and has brought a huge amount of attention and visitors to the small, rural town.

Excited for Trump’s arrival, local resident Joe Pender, who lives next door to the seaside resort said: “It will put it on the map. There aren’t too many celebrities that come to Doonbeg.”

Excited residents are gearing up for the President's arrival

“I fed cattle on it (the land) before Donald Trump made a golf course out of it. My brother sold the 120 acres where the golf course is now,” he said.

Advertisement

“I know every inch of it and I worked there for 17 years.

“It’s probably making more money now as a golf course.”

Local pub owner Tommy Turbidy insists that politics isn’t being considered and says that given the attention coming their way, he has “no problem” if anti-Trump supporters turn up in the town during the President’s visit.

“Politics, I don’t get into it. I am all about creating jobs and employment in our area, and this is a man who has brought big industry to our area.

“It’s all about creating jobs, providing bread and butter for the table and paying mortgages,” Turbidy said.

“Make Doonbeg great again. We’re going to be repeating his words.” He added.

Trump is due to arrive in Doonbeg on Wednesday after planned meetings with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Advertisement

He has visited the town before, but this will be the first time he’ll do so as President.

See More: Co Clare, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Ireland, Donald Trump Ireland Visit, Doonbeg

Related

Woman in Co. Clare arrested after €900,000 worth of cannabis is seized
News 1 day ago

Woman in Co. Clare arrested after €900,000 worth of cannabis is seized

By: Harry Brent

Three men suffer serious injuries after falling 30ft from bridge in Co. Clare
News 8 months ago

Three men suffer serious injuries after falling 30ft from bridge in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Garda investigate after distressing video appears of young man throwing and kicking kitten
News 9 months ago

Garda investigate after distressing video appears of young man throwing and kicking kitten

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Which Irish footballers have won the Champions League/European Cup?
Sport 1 day ago

Which Irish footballers have won the Champions League/European Cup?

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ will be allowed to fly during the President’s state visit to the UK
News 1 day ago

Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ will be allowed to fly during the President’s state visit to the UK

By: Harry Brent

James McClean brands English FA ‘hypocrites’ and ‘cowards’ after suffering racial abuse
Sport 1 day ago

James McClean brands English FA ‘hypocrites’ and ‘cowards’ after suffering racial abuse

By: Harry Brent

Irish government branded a ‘puppet’ of big oil and gas as it ‘sabotages’ Climate Emergency bill
News 1 day ago

Irish government branded a ‘puppet’ of big oil and gas as it ‘sabotages’ Climate Emergency bill

By: Harry Brent

Got the luck of the Irish? - Here's the best rated Irish-themed video slots games in 2019
Life & Style 1 day ago

Got the luck of the Irish? - Here's the best rated Irish-themed video slots games in 2019

By: Harry Brent