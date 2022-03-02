Irish writers among 1,000 signatories of letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

SEVERAL IRISH writers are among one thousand signatories who have signed a letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

PEN International, the literary and free expression organisation, released the letter over the weekend expressing solidarity with writers, journalists, artists, and the people of Ukraine, condemning the Russian invasion and calling for an immediate end to the bloodshed.

Irish writers including Colm Tóibín (the current Laureate for Irish Fiction), Irish children's author and novelist June Considine, Martina Devlin, and bilingual poet Eibhlís Carcione.

International signatories include Margaret Atwood, Paul Auster, Tsitsi Dangarembga and Yann Martel.

"We, writers around the world, are appalled by the violence unleashed by Russian forces against Ukraine and urgently call for an end to the bloodshed," the letter reads.

"We stand united in condemnation of a senseless war, waged by President Putin’s refusal to accept the rights of Ukraine’s people to debate their future allegiance and history without Moscow’s interference.

"We stand united in support of writers, journalists, artists, and all the people of Ukraine, who are living through their darkest hours. We stand by you and feel your pain."

They said all individuals have a right to peace, free expression and free assembly, and that Putin's "war is an attack on democracy and freedom not just in Ukraine, but around the world."

"We stand united in calling for peace and for an end to the propaganda that is fueling the violence.

"There can be no free and safe Europe without a free and independent Ukraine."

PEN Ukraine together with PEN Belarus, Polish PEN Club and Open Culture Foundation has organised a public fundraiser to support the creative community of Ukraine.

The funds will go to help Ukrainian writers, journalists, scholars, translators, and artists who have found themselves under threat as a result of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Funds will help with urgent evacuation and resettlement in the cities of Western Ukraine and in safe countries.

