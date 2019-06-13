Irishman, 40, disappears in London after returning from family wedding in Ireland
Irishman, 40, disappears in London after returning from family wedding in Ireland

THE Metropolitan Police have launched an appeal for help to find an Irishman who vanished in London after returning from a wedding back home.

Darren Doyle, 40, originally from Newcastle in Co. Down, had been living and working in the Kingston area of the UK capital when he was last seen at a pub in Arnos Grove on Monday.

He had travelled back to London the previous day on June 9 after attending a family wedding in his hometown.

Detectives have released an image of Mr Doyle at the ceremony last weekend in an attempt to trace him.

He is believed to have flown from Belfast into Luton Airport last Sunday morning before taking the tube to Cockfosters station.

The last confirmed sighting of the Irishman was at Molly's Bar on Bowes Road in Arnos Grove, north London at around 1pm on Monday afternoon.

Taking to Facebook, his sister wrote: "Is there anyone that leaves near Arnos Grove area were Darren was last seen coming out of Molly’s Bar approximately 1pm on Monday, 10 June .. that could PLZ PLZ search all area including waste land areas we are going out of our minds. Would appreciate it so much."

A Facebook page, 'Help Find Darren Doyle', has also been launched to aid search efforts.

A message on the page reads: "Missing Darren Doyle, age 40, last seen Monday, June 10 at 1pm leaving Molly’s Bar, Arnos Grove, Enfield.

"Darren had attended a family wedding in Newcastle, Co. Down prior to his going missing he returned to head to Kingston on a flight to Luton Sunday Morning, this is the last contact family had.

"It is known that Darren got of at the end of the Line at Cockfosters, which was quite far from his destination, were you in Molly's Bar on Monday? Did you speak to Darren or have you spoke to him since? Do you know of Darren's whereabouts?

"When last seen Darren is described as 5ft/3, shaved jet black hair well built with pot belly, he may now look unshaven, when last seen Darren was wearing shirt, black jeans and white trainers, with camouflage baseball cap, and has a Japanese tattoo on right arm.

"It is out of Character for Darren not to be in contact with his family, there are growing concerns for where Darren may be. If you have information please call Kingston police on 101 reference 19MIS022085, also if Darren reads this himself please make contact with your family or the police".

The page adds: "If you believe you have Darren in your sight please dial Kingston police on 101 telling them you have missing Darren Doyle in your sight, please give them clear instructions, location, street/road names, please keep Darren in your sight and await police advice, please remember they are the experts let them do their work."

The Metropolitan Police in Enfield have urged anyone with information that could help officers find Mr Doyle to get in touch.

In a statement, the force said: "40 year-old Darren Doyle is missing from Kingston. Last seen in Arnos Grove in Enfield, possibly in North London.

"Photo is from a wedding he attended prior to going missing.

"If you see him/have any info that can help us find him, please DM @MetCC (Twitter) or call 101."

