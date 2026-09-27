Irishman dies after getting into difficulty in the sea off the coast of Portugal

AN IRISHMAN has died after getting into difficulty while in the sea off the coast of Portugal.

According to the Autoridade Marítima Nacional (AMN), the official government service responsible for coast guard duties, the incident occurred in the municipality of Portimão on Saturday morning.

The 64-year-old was taken from the water by members of the public but sadly passed away.

A statement from the AMN, published on their Facebook page, said the man had been in the water at an unguarded area of ​​Prainha Beach in Alvor when he got into difficulty.

The organisation was alerted to the incident shortly before 10.40am on Saturday by the Lisbon Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC Lisbon).

Staff were deployed from the AMN's SeaWatch project, the National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) and the Portimão Volunteer Fire Department.

"Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the victim had already been pulled from the water by bystanders," read the AMN statement.

"Nearby lifeguards had initiated resuscitation efforts, which were continued by the emergency medical team upon their arrival.

"As it was not possible to revive the victim, an INEM physician formally pronounced death."

The statement added that due to restricted access to the beach, the man's body was taken by sea by the crew of the Ferragudo Lifeboat Station before being transported by firefighters to the Barlavento Algarvio Forensic Medical Office.

The Maritime Police Psychology Unit is providing support to the man's family while the Portimão Local Command of the Maritime Police has taken charge of the incident.

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