Irish comedian among the cast for new series of BBC's Celebrity Traitors

IRISH comedian Joanne McNally is among the line-up for the new series of BBC's Celebrity Traitors.

Also taking her seat at the Round Table will be second-generation Irish woman Professor Hannah Fry, the broadcaster and mathematician.

The second series of the celebrity version of the show will hit screens in Britain next week with the celebrities competing to win up to £100,000 for their chosen charities.

The line-up, which was revealed this week, also includes model Jerry Hall, actor Richard E. Grant and singer James Blunt, with Claudia Winkleman once again overseeing proceedings.

Following the reveal, McNally joked on Instagram about how hard it been to keep the news under wraps.

"Let the record show I have kept the Traitors show secrets inside me for so long that I have now developed an unsalvagable UTI and have had to move to the Cotswolds to convalesce with the Beckhams," she wrote.

"So it is a great relief to me and my problematically full urethra that the show is finally beginning."

McNally has been a successful figure on the stand-up circuit for more than a decade, with her Prosecco Express tour running for an unprecedented 78 shows at Dublin's Vicar Street.

She also co-hosted RTÉ sketch show Republic of Telly and in 2024 appeared on Channel 4's Taskmaster, finishing in second place.

'Spreadsheets coming out of my eyeballs'

Fry, Cambridge University's first Professor of the Public Understanding of Mathematics, joked that she was fulfilling 'the nerd quota for the year'.

She added: "Have I gone back through the data of all the previous games and tried to find statistically significant patterns? Yes! Are any of these going to help me? Honestly, who knows?! There is a pattern in the way that Traitors behave. For example, Traitors often do a burn vote in the first few episodes when they're settling in.

"By that I mean they just vote for somebody that nobody else has voted for. Cat last year was a really good example of this, but across the board, the only problem with picking up on those signals is that the Faithfuls are such an absolute mess. They are so all over the place that it's really hard to pick out what the signal is. That's just one example of a little bit of maths that I've got in my back pocket.

"I am using the same bit of math that Alan Turing used to crack the Enigma machine. Whether it's going to work or not, honestly, your guess is as good as mine! I've got spreadsheets coming out of my eyeballs. I close my eyes and it's like there are numbers tattooed on the inside of my eyelids at the moment for how much I've been looking at them."

Fry admitted people might see her position as a maths professor as a threat but also highlighted another weakness.

"The thing I'm most concerned about is that I tend to get really excited about stuff and then want to share it immediately! Keeping secrets – not my forte!" she said.

As well as her academic work, Fry has appeared on BBC television shows including A Day in the Life of Earth, The Great British Intelligence Test and The Secret Genius of Modern Life.

Born in London to an Irish mother and English father, Fry has also co-authored several books while her YouTube channel has more than 250m views.

McNally and Fry will be hoping to go further than Irish actress Ruth Codd, who was murdered in the fourth episode of the first season of Celebrity Traitors last year.

Series two begins on Thursday, October 1 with an extra-long opening episode at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series will then air on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.

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