'The killing on innocent people is wrong': Ireland's Gavin Bazunu pulls out of match against Israel

IRELAND goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has pulled out of Sunday's Nations League match against Israel in Hungary.

A press conference and training session on Saturday were delayed by several hours, sparking rumours that the match — Israel's 'home' fixture — might not go ahead.

Ultimately, the FAI confirmed that after a meeting involving the players, the match would proceed after a 'significant majority' of the squad voted in favour of playing.

According to former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, a supporter of the Stop the Game campaign, Dublin native Bazunu felt he had been 'shunned' by the FAI and some of the players in the wake of his decision.

In a statement last night, Bolton Wanderers stopper Bazunu said he felt it would be wrong to be involved in the match.

"Representing my country means everything to me. I have the utmost respect for every single one of my team-mates, the Manager, his staff and the Irish people," he said.

"However I have reached a decision that I have not taken lightly. I am a man of strong faith and try my best to be a person of character and principle therefore I feel it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel.

"My decision is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.

"It is important to note that my stance is not in opposition of the Israeli people or the Jewish community but against the atrocities in the region.

"There are few times where you get a chance in life to stand up for something bigger and I strongly believe that this is one of them."

During Saturday's delayed press conference, FAI Chief executive David Courell said one player had 'expressed their discomfort' with fulfilling the fixture.

He said it led to a four-hour meeting among the players, after which a vote was held.

"It was a significant majority that was returned with the intention to continue, so based on that the Association took the decision on behalf of Irish football that this fixture would continue, as we have always intended to fulfil the fixtures," he added.

'Bravery'

Despite the significant delay caused by the players' meeting indicating uncertainty over the match, former Ireland boss Kerr said Bazunu had felt shunned by some of the players and had reportedly been asked to leave the squad.

Speaking to Virgin Media Sport, he said the keeper was not involved in the meeting as it was felt his stance was already known, however, this prevented him from putting his point of view across to his teammates.

"I think it's a very legitimate position for him to take, I think it's a very heroic decision but I've been in touch with him this evening and he's feeling quite low and shunned by some of the players and by the FAI," Kerr told the broadcaster.

"It's been suggested to him that it'd be better if he left the squad, which I think is disgraceful because they've got a match against Austria to play so why shouldn't he involved in that game?"

Bazunu, who has 22 caps for Ireland, received support from the Stop the Game campaign for standing up for his beliefs when the rest of the travelling Ireland party 'limited the damage to themselves'.

"The Palestinian people have an amazing saying and belief, and it is based upon the premise that if only one Palestinian survives Israeli genocide, then Palestine itself survives," it said.

"We in Stop The Game see Gavin Bazunu as a sole survivor too, and the fact that he faced down last-minute manoeuvres and late in the day ballots, he stood firm, and because of that the true story of how the players were treated, and of the players opinions (those that had one anyway) on playing Israel at a time when they have carried out a genocide on an entire people, will be outed."

The player was also praised by the organisation Black and Irish for standing firm under intense pressure.

"Disappointingly, a vote was taken amongst the players, and a majority have chosen to fulfil the fixture," said the organisation.

"This decision never should have had to be put to a vote by players. Our football association should have recognised sooner that they had the chance to do the right thing.

"Gavin recognises what's at stake here. We cannot allow the normalisation of genocide. There can be no negotiation, cooperation, playing with or playing against terrorists.

"Thank you for your bravery, Gavin. We cannot imagine the pressure you are under right now. We will never forget what you have done here. We must also let the remaining players know that we will never let them forget, if they do play.

"The Irish are clearly, overwhelmingly, vehemently against what Israel is doing. We hope the rest of your team sees and understands this before it's too late."

Tonight's match in Debrecen, Israel's 'home' fixture, kicks off at 7,45pm with some Israel fans permitted inside the Nagyerdei Stadium.

After hosting Austria next Thursday, Ireland's 'home' fixture against Israel takes place in Serbia next Sunday with no fans admitted.

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