Irish Government 'concerned' over Garvaghy Road situation as Andy Burnham appeals for calm

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has said it is 'concerned' about the situation in the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co. Armagh, where crowds have gathered to protest against an Orange Order march.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appealed for calm amid the stand-off as he revealed he has been speaking to Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the situation.

Meanwhile, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said officers are facing an 'exceptionally challenging situation' as they attempt to facilitate the march amid the protests.

The parade along the predominately nationalist Garvaghy Road has not been held since 1997, with some of the worst violence of the Troubles linked to the annual march.

On Friday, the Parades Commission ruled that a scaled-back march could go ahead this morning and after a series of court hearings on Saturday, that decision was upheld.

However, crowds have gathered in the area overnight, blocking the road, with calls from police for those involved in the protest to disperse going unheeded.

Meanwhile, members of the Orange Order remain at Drumcree church waiting for police to give the go-ahead for the return leg of the march to commence.

'Tense situation'

In a statement this morning, the Irish Government said it had been following court proceedings in Belfast throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning, which included an unsuccessful appeal from the Garvaghy Road Residents' Coalition.

"The Government is monitoring the situation on the ground closely and will remain in contact with key interlocutors, including the Garvaghy Road residents," added the statement.

"The Government is very concerned about the situation.

"Our primary concern remains to avoid a return to the divisions of the past, recalling the significant progress made over many years in furthering reconciliation under the Good Friday Agreement."

Mr Burnham has also spoken this morning about the need to protect the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) but dismissed suggestions he could overturn the decision to allow the march.

Speaking on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuessberg, the British PM said he could only act on the recommendation of the Chief Constable and no recommendation had so far been made.

He also said he needed to respect the decision of the courts to uphold the ruling of the Parades Commission.

"The job that I have, that the Secretary of State for Northern has, is upholding the Good Friday Agreement and I take that responsibility really seriously, it's 30 years old next year," he said.

"It's also the responsibility of the Taoiseach in the Republic of Ireland and I spoke to him yesterday because we work very closely together on all of these matters.

"I know it's a tense situation as you say, we do appeal for calm on all sides.

"There have been big gains made in Northern Ireland and we don't want to see things go backwards so obviously it's a challenging situation today but it's very important that we work to bring calm."

Policing operation

Crowds gathered on the Garvaghy Road throughout Saturday and into the night as it became clear the decision of the Parades Commission would be upheld after a High Court judge had initially issued an injunction against it.

Police arrived in the area early this morning, with the parade set to get underway before 8am.

Announcements that police had not received notice of the protest and it was therefore illegal have gone unheeded by demonstrators.

Those gathered include Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O'Neill, the North's First Minister.

Orange Order members due to be taking part in the march, which is limited to 35 people, remain at Drumcree church.

The Chief Constable urged political leaders to help find a peaceful solution to the impasse.

"I'm unbelievably proud of my officers who, supported by mutual aid colleagues, are managing an exceptionally challenging situation," said Mr Boutcher.

"The policing operation thus far has helped ensure there has been no violence or disorder.

"We have an evidence-gathering operation in place to detect any offences and will continue to do this throughout today.

"I appeal to everyone to remain calm and peaceful. I am immensely grateful for all those voices who have already called for calm.

"I would urge those with influence to encourage people to comply with the law and work with the police to keep everyone safe.

"Police are engaging and working with all parties and will continue to do so.

"It is incumbent on us all to come together at times like this to do all we can to preserve a peaceful Northern Ireland."

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