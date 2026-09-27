Weather forces cancellation of Ed Sheeran shows at stadium owned by Macklemore critic Robert Kraft

ED SHEERAN'S two shows at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts have been cancelled due to adverse weather.

The concerts were due to be held at the venue owned by businessman Robert Kraft, who threatened to axe the shows if rapper Macklemore remained on Sheeran's Loop Tour.

Macklemore was subsequently dropped after expressing his support for Palestine, however, the Gillette Stadium shows on Friday and Saturday have ultimately been axed.

The decision to cancel the concerts was taken after a nor-easter — a powerful storm along the US east coast driven by winds from the north-east — was forecast to hit this weekend.

A statement from Gillette Stadium and promoter Messina Touring said the safety of fans and organisers was behind their decision.

"Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, the promoter and tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium," it read.

"The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority.

"Refunds are available now at the point of purchase. Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded."

Sheeran's tour woes

Sheeran's Loop Tour was plunged into the spotlight after Macklemore made statements in support of Palestine during two shows at the MetLife Stadium in Detroit earlier in September.

Gillette Stadium owner Kraft reportedly rallied owners of other venues on the tour to hand Sheeran an ultimatum that if Macklemore stayed, subsequent shows would not go ahead.

Kraft later said that 'a line had been crossed' by Macklemore, who said 'Free Palestine' at the shows.

The rapper was ultimately axed, with Sheeran saying the decision was taken by promoters and venue owners, however, all of the singer's support acts quit in solidarity with Macklemore.

They included Irish singer Aaron Rowe and Irish band Beoga, who had been serving as Sheeran's backing band.

Rowe subsequently defended Sheeran, saying anger should instead be being directed at venue owners like Kraft.

"All I keep hearing is 'Ed Sheeran this, Ed Sheeran that' when you really should be focusing on the likes of Robert Kraft," he said.

"You really should be focusing on the Zionist lobbies that are trying to silence the voices of people who are shouting about genocide, the genocide that is happening in Palestine right now by Israel."

At his Philadelphia show on Saturday, September 19 — his first in the wake of Macklemore's departure — Sheeran said he had made mistakes and described the situation in Gaza as 'catastrophic, unjustifiable and disproportionate'.

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