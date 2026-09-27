Arrest after teenager dies in Co. Kerry hit-and-run
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Arrest after teenager dies in Co. Kerry hit-and-run

GARDAÍ investigating a hit-and-run incident in Co. Kerry in which a teenager died have made an arrest.

The incident, involving a van and a pedestrian, occurred on the N69 near Dromin Upper, Listowel after 3am on Saturday.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the coroner has been notified.

The van failed to remain at the scene but was later located by gardaí.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested and is being detained at a garda station in the Kerry division.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have been travelling on the N69 near Dromin Upper between 2.30am and 4am on Saturday to contact them.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have relevant camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on (068) 50820, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Kerry

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