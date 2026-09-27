Sinn Féin's Michele O'Neill blast 'disgraceful' late-night decision to allow Orange Order to march along Garvaghy Road

SINN FÉIN Vice President Michelle O'Neill has blasted the 'disgraceful' to allow the Orange Order to march along the Garvaghy Road for the first time in almost 30 years.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a High Court judge upheld the original decision from the Parades Commission that a scaled-back march should go ahead.

Large crowds gathered on the road throughout Saturday and into the night to support the area's nationalist residents.

Over a hectic 36 hours, the Parades Commission said on Friday that 35 Orange Order members could march along the route on Sunday no later than 8am.

A legal challenge from the Garvaghy Road Residents Association (GRRC) on Saturday saw a High Court judge issue an injunction against the Parades Commission's decision, thus suspending the march.

That was successfully challenged by the Orange Order at the Court of Appeal, with a High Court judge subsequently upholding the original ruling by the parades Commission.

First Minister Ms O'Neill, who is at the Garvaghy Road, slammed the decision to allow an Orange Order march to take place through a predominantly nationalist area.

"The decision tonight to overturn the court ruling, and force an unwanted orange march through the Garvaghy Road is disgraceful," she wrote on social media.

"This march is steeped in a history of hate, sectarian violence, and murder, and championed by Unionist leaders.

"Our message tonight is clear. There is no going back. Not tomorrow. Not ever.

"Sinn Féin stands fully with the Garvaghy Road community, and they have the full support of people from right across Ireland in the period ahead."

'Unwanted sectarian march'

She later added: "In recent days I've been engaging with the residents of the Garvaghy Road, with the Irish Government, the Chief Constable, and the British Government.

"The Garvaghy Road community is completely horrified by the decision to force this unwanted Orange march through their community, and I have shared that view with all who I have engaged with.

"I am calling for calm on all sides.

"I support the right of the Garvaghy Road residents to protest against this unwanted sectarian march.

"This march should not be going down the Garvaghy Road."

Throughout Saturday, crowds gathered on the road while cars were parked along the route the Orange Order will take on its return from Drumcree Church to Portadown.

The crowds swelled overnight, with police since appearing on the scene with the parade set to go ahead at 8am.

Several murders were linked to sectarian violence during the standoff over the parade in the 1990s, including Catholic taxi driver Michael McGoldrick and three young Catholic brothers, the Quinns, who died in an arson attack on their home.

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