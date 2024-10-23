Irishmen jailed for elaborate gun plot aimed at getting crime boss reduced sentence

TWO Irishmen have been jailed over an elaborate plot to stash guns so that one of them could use the information in return for a reduced sentence for other crimes.

Kinahan organised crime group member Thomas Kavanagh enlisted fellow member Liam Byrne and another man, Shaun Kent, to secure weapons before burying them in Northern Ireland.

Kavanagh planned to provide authorities with the location of the weapons as a makeweight to secure a lighter sentence for drug trafficking offences he was facing.

However, the plan was uncovered by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators following the takedown of the encrypted communication platform Encrochat.

"At the instruction of their leader Thomas Kavanagh, Shaun Kent and Liam Byrne orchestrated a cynical and dangerous plot to plant a cache of weapons so Kavanagh could direct the NCA to them and reduce his time in prison," said NCA Branch Commander Ty Surgeon.

'Time's against him'

While on remand for drug trafficking offences in 2019, Kavanagh, from Tamworth, set the plan in motion.

The 57-year-old, who is originally from Dublin, sought the help of fellow Dubliner Byrne, 44, and 38-year-old Kent, from Liverpool, to purchase firearms and ammunition and bury them.

Over the course of 18 months, at Kavanagh's direction, Kent and Byrne began contacting associates to acquire various weapons and ammunition.

In April 2021, through Kavanagh's legal representatives, the NCA was provided with a map, leading them to a location near Newry.

NCA officers searched the area, where two holdalls were found buried just beneath the soil, containing 11 machine-type weapons and ammunition.

However, officers worked backwards, using Encrochat messages in their possession to evidence the conspiracy and Kavanagh's elaborate plan to bury weapons and ammunition.

One message received by Kent said Kavanagh was 'under massive pressure and time's against him' to get the firearms in position before he was due to appear in court again.

Arrests

Kent was arrested in March 2021 at his home address, where officers recovered £5,000 in cash.

He was subsequently charged with a number of offences and remanded into custody.

Kavanagh, who had been sentenced to 21 years for previous drug trafficking offences, was arrested at HMP Norwich in August 2021.

He and Kent were subsequently charged with firearms offences and perverting the course of justice in August 2023.

Byrne had fled overseas but was arrested in June 2023 in the Alcudia area of Mallorca.

He was escorted back to Britain by NCA officers in December 2023, where he was also charged with firearms offences and remanded into custody.

All three admitted the offences at the Central Criminal Court on September 18 and were sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.

Kavanagh received a further prison sentence of six years to be served consecutively with his current sentence.

Byrne received five years in prison and Kent was jailed for six years.

'Loaded and ready'

"These weapons were viable and deadly weapons that were in the hands of a criminal gang, loaded and ready for use in criminality," said Mr Surgeon of the NCA.

"What this group didn't know is their Encrochat messages had been unveiled for law enforcement to see, showing every detail of their plan.

"The NCA's mission is to protect the public from serious and organised crime, and as this case shows, we will pursue every avenue, including overseas, to ensure criminals are brought to justice."