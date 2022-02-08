Islington Irish Month to showcase the best of Ireland in the borough this March

MARKING AN historic year for Islington and the Irish community, the north London borough will this March showcase the best of Irish culture and heritage across the borough.

Islington Council and the London Irish Centre will create a programme of events for all residents of Islington whether they have Irish connections or not to enjoy the diversity and richness of Irish culture.

This year also marks a significant moment for the Irish community in the borough as Cllr Troy Gallagher, originally from Letterkenny in Co Donegal, will conclude his term as the first Irish-born Mayor of Islington in 2022.

Islington has one of the biggest populations of people who identify as Irish in the UK, along with Camden and Brent.

Many people in Islington also identify as second or third-generation Irish. This month-long programme of events will focus on their stories, to explore personal heritage, share cultural traditions and encourage others to get involved.

The events will also support the Mayor's chosen charities icap, James' Place and forum+.

Included in the scheduled events is an Islington delegation at the St Patrick's Day Parade taking place on Sunday 13 March, an Islington Trad Trail on Thursday 17 March and a Charity Céilidh on Friday 18 March at Islington Assembly Hall.

A Family Day, heritage walks and business breakfast are all also scheduled to take place.

Cllr Troy Gallagher, Mayor of Islington, said:

"It is a great honour to be Mayor of Islington, and an even greater honour to be Islington’s first Irish-born Mayor. No-one can deny the important role that Irish people and Irish culture have played in Great Britain, and especially here in our part of North London.

"We want to create an opportunity to pay our respects to the Irish community and indeed to all communities across the borough with this fantastic programme of events. I’m very pleased that so much of the community is represented, with events for older people, children and families, schools and businesses in Islington."

Speaking about his chosen charities, Gallagher said "each of them does remarkable work, supporting people with their mental health, wellbeing and importantly, suicide prevention."

"You might be shocked to know that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, so it is absolutely vital that we help out these charities as much as possible," he said.

Gary Dunne, Creative Director for London Irish Centre, said:

"The London Irish Centre (LIC) team is excited to be collaborating with Islington on an excellent programme of cultural, heritage and community events this coming March. Islington is a borough which has both a proud Irish heritage and a dynamic present-day Irish community and is a place we love to work. Partnership is central to the LIC's mission, and this is a very special one.

The month of events begins with a reception with the Irish Ambassador and invited guests of the Mayor at the Irish Embassy on Tuesday, 1 March.

The full programme of events and information on how to book tickets can be found on the London Irish Centre website.