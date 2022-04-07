Islington Irish Month expected to raise £10,000 for Mayor’s charities

ISLINGTON IRISH Month, a series of events that were held last month to coincide with St Patrick's Day, is expected to raise £10,000 for charity when counts are complete.

The events were organised in collaboration with Mayor of Islington Cllr Troy Gallagher, from Donegal, and The London Irish Centre, and saw opportunities for all age groups from all backgrounds to enjoy Irish culture while celebrating the contribution Irish people in the borough over the last 100 years.

The charities chosen to receive the donations are icap, James' Place and forum+.

Some of the highlights of the month include a family day in Navigator Square which took place on on Sunday 20 March and was attended by over 700 people, with musical performances from Irish bands Goats Don’t Shave and Kila.

Bodhrán workshops, céilís and Islington Trad Trail all showcased a mixture of classic and contemporary takes on Irish trad music.

On the business side of things, a breakfast was held at the DoubleTree Hilton on Friday 18 March, which provided a special networking opportunity organised in co-ordination with Donegal County Council to encourage businesses and organisations int he area to connect with Irish companies and industries.

Cllr Troy Gallagher said he was "over the moon at the response from the Islington community."

"I’m also truly delighted to be able to support these three brilliant charities with the donations kindly given by the wonderful people of Islington," he continued.

"This money will help to ensure that young men in crisis, who may be having suicidal thoughts, will have direct support when they need it most. I am very grateful for the work done by these charities to help people suffering with depression, anxiety or loneliness."

He described the contribution of Irish people to life in the borough and in London as "massive, both historically and in the present moment."

"Islington Irish Month gave us all an opportunity to celebrate that and to enjoy the richness of Irish culture, exploring culinary, musical, and social traditions."

"I’m particularly delighted that Daniel O’Donnell was able to join us in celebrating the contribution of the Irish people in Islington over the years. It was fantastic to have his support in amplifying the vital work being done by my mayoral charities to tackle mental health issues and prevent suicide.

"I will always be immensely proud of being Irish and being from Donegal. It was fantastic to share that heritage with my community in Islington, which has long been known for its dedication to inclusion and diversity," he finished.