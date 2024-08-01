‘It feels incredible’ says Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen after historic Olympic gold medal win
SWIMMER Daniel Wiffen has ‘written himself into the history books’ by becoming Ireland’s first gold medallist of the Paris Olympics and the first man to ever secure a medal in the pool for Ireland.

The Armagh native swam his way to victory on July 30, securing an Olympic gold medal in the final of the men’s 800m freestyle, in a new Olympic record time of 7:38.19.

In doing so the 23-year-old became Team Ireland’s second medallist at the Paris 2024 games, after teammate Mona McSharry claimed bronze in the pool the previous evening.

Daniel Wiffen celebrates after winning gold in the men's 800m freestyle final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

In a tense race Wiffen beat Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, American Bobby Finke into second place, who finished in a time of 7:38.75, with Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri claiming bronze in 7:39.38.

Following his win, the Magheralin native, who studies at Loughborough University in England’s east Midlands, said: “I don’t think a lot of people actually believed me that I was going to do it tonight but yeah it was incredible. I’ve done it – that’s all I want to say!.”

Silver medallist Bobby Finke of the US, gold medallist Wiffen and bronze medal winner Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy

Wiffen admitted he was “nervous” before the race.

“That’s the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race, but do you know what calmed me down – I heard by brother shout for me as soon as I walked out,” he said.

“I heard none of the crowd – just him, and that’s what calmed me down, and really levelled my head.”

He also commented on his triumph over 2020 gold medal winner, Finke.

“I’m not going to lie, there’s this whole saying going around that I’m getting ‘Finked’ – I’m glad to say I haven’t been ‘Finked” so obviously pretty happy to get my hand on the wall first,” he said.

“It feels incredible,” he added.

“I’m writing myself into the history books!”

Daniel Wiffen is the first ma to win an Olympic medal in the pool for Ireland

Taoiseach Simon Harris was among the first to congratulate Wiffen on his win.

“On behalf of the entire country, hoarse from screaming at their televisions and computer screens, I would like to send our absolute admiration and congratulations to Daniel Wiffen,” he said.

“Daniel, you did it—Olympic Gold and an Olympic record.”

He added “The 800-metre freestyle final in Paris was one for the ages and Daniel’s technique, power and grit under pressure confirms him as a once-in-a-generation athlete.

“He’s a world champion and now an Olympic champion and it was our privilege to witness it.

“Congratulations Daniel, we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

