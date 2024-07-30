‘That was magic’: Mona McSharry wins Ireland’s first medal at Paris Olympics 2024
News

‘That was magic’: Mona McSharry wins Ireland’s first medal at Paris Olympics 2024

SWIMMER Mona McSherry has won Ireland’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old took Bronze last night in the women's 100m breaststroke final, which was won by South Africa's Tatjana Smith and saw China’s Tang Qianting take second place.

Bronze medallist Mona McSharry of Team Ireland, right, with gold medallist Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa

Sligo born McSharry, who hails from Grange, is the first Irish athlete to win an Olympic medal in swimming since Michelle Smith won four medals in Atlanta in 1996.

Mona McSharry claims 'dreams can come true'

Following her result, the 23-year-old said she couldn’t “ask for anything more than winning a medal at the Olympics”.

"I'm not even sure that was really something that little me dreaming of going to the Olympics thought was possible,” she added.

"I've kept pushing and that's what I've been training for all year, to be top three and dreams do come true."

Bronze Medalist Mona McSharry poses with the national flag following the swimming medal ceremony after the Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Congratulating the swimmer on her performance, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “That was magic from Mona McSharry!

“Unbelievable turn and technique at the halfway point and what a battle to the end to claim Team Ireland’s first medal.”

McSharry has won Ireland's first medal of the tournament

President Michael D Higgins also shared his delight, stating: “Congratulations to Mona McSharry on her wonderful achievement in winning an Olympic bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke."

See More: Mona McSharry, Paris Olympics

Related

Irish Olympic Swimmers Make Final History and Break National Records in Tokyo2020
News 3 years ago

Irish Olympic Swimmers Make Final History and Break National Records in Tokyo2020

By: Frank Collins

Unionist politicians not happy as PSNI officers appear to join in Armagh All-Ireland celebrations
News 21 hours ago

Unionist politicians not happy as PSNI officers appear to join in Armagh All-Ireland celebrations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 14, dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny involving car and e-scooter
News 1 day ago

Boy, 14, dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny involving car and e-scooter

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Arrest after suspected drugs, cash and imitation firearms seized in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Arrest after suspected drugs, cash and imitation firearms seized in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with murder of young man in Tallaght
News 1 day ago

Man appears in court charged with murder of young man in Tallaght

By: Gerard Donaghy

Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Cork
News 1 day ago

Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for information on 23rd anniversary of teenager's 'brutal and harrowing' murder
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information on 23rd anniversary of teenager's 'brutal and harrowing' murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman detained in Belfast on Hungarian extradition warrant
News 3 days ago

Woman detained in Belfast on Hungarian extradition warrant

By: Gerard Donaghy