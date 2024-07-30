‘That was magic’: Mona McSharry wins Ireland’s first medal at Paris Olympics 2024

SWIMMER Mona McSherry has won Ireland’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old took Bronze last night in the women's 100m breaststroke final, which was won by South Africa's Tatjana Smith and saw China’s Tang Qianting take second place.

Sligo born McSharry, who hails from Grange, is the first Irish athlete to win an Olympic medal in swimming since Michelle Smith won four medals in Atlanta in 1996.

Following her result, the 23-year-old said she couldn’t “ask for anything more than winning a medal at the Olympics”.

"I'm not even sure that was really something that little me dreaming of going to the Olympics thought was possible,” she added.

"I've kept pushing and that's what I've been training for all year, to be top three and dreams do come true."

Congratulating the swimmer on her performance, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “That was magic from Mona McSharry!

“Unbelievable turn and technique at the halfway point and what a battle to the end to claim Team Ireland’s first medal.”

President Michael D Higgins also shared his delight, stating: “Congratulations to Mona McSharry on her wonderful achievement in winning an Olympic bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke."