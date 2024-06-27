Jack Chambers ‘honoured’ to be signed in as Ireland’s new finance minister

JACK CHAMBERS has been formally appointed as Ireland’s new finance minister following a meeting with President Michael D Higgins last night.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West, who was born in Galway, received his seal of office from President Higgins at an event attended by Taoiseach Simon Harris in Áras an Uachtaráin.

“I am honoured to be appointed Minister for Finance,” Mr Chambers said, before paying tribute to his predecessor.

“I want to thank Michael McGrath for his exceptional performance as Minister.”

He added: “My focus will be to make responsible decisions to protect Ireland’s future and drive economic and social progress for people, communities and our enterprise economy.”

Earlier yesterday, the Dáil voted to nominate Mr Chambers as finance minister by a margin of 86 to 60.

The 33-year-old is now the youngest finance minister to hold the position in Ireland since Michael Collins held the role during Ireland’s War of Independence.

Last week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced Mr Chambers as Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader.

"I am delighted to appoint Jack Chambers to the role of Deputy Leader of the Fianna Fáil party,” he said.

"He has served as a very effective councillor, TD and now as member of the government at cabinet.”

He added: "Since we entered Government, he has been working exceptionally hard – in his roles as Government Chief Whip, Minister of State for Sport and The Gaeltacht, and as Minister of State at the Department of Transport and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

"Jack was very impressive in the capacity of the Fianna Fáil Director of Local Elections for the party.

“He impressed many with his commitment and organisational skills and helped to secure 248 council seats across the country, making Fianna Fáil the largest party in local government for the third consecutive term."

First elected to the Dáil in 2016, prior to entering politics Mr Chambers studied medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland.

He also holds a degree in law and political science from Trinity College.