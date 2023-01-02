'Worrying' figures show number of pedestrians killed on Ireland's roads doubled in 2022

PROVISIONAL figures from Ireland's Road Safety Authority (RSA) for 2022 have shown that the number of pedestrians killed on Irish roads was double that of the previous year.

In 2021, 20 pedestrians were killed in road collisions, however that figure jumped to 41 for 2022.

Overall, 155 people died in 149 fatal road collisions in 2022, compared to 137 deaths in 124 fatal road collisions in 2021.

That represents an increase of 18 deaths — a 13 per cent rise in road fatalities compared to the previous year.

'Concern'

Jack Chambers, newly-appointed Minister of State at the Department of Transport, described the figures as 'worrying'.

"I am very concerned that so many lives have been lost on the roads in 2022," he said.

"The high number of pedestrian deaths, who are the most vulnerable of road users in our community, is also worrying.

"Working together, we can reverse this trend in 2023."

Mr Chambers said 2023 will see the enactment of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill.

This will allow for the direct linking of vehicle and driver records held on the National Vehicle and Driver File and the regulation of e-scooters on public roads.

It will also allow Transport Infrastructure Ireland to vary speed limits on sections of the M50.

'Shared responsibility'

Ireland's Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by 50 per cent by 2030.

By 2030, Ireland will need to reduce deaths on the country's roads by 50 per cent from 144 to 72 or lower and reduce serious injuries by 50 per cent from 1,259 to 630 or lower.

Liz O'Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA, said it was vital everyone worked together to meet these targets.

"The end of year road fatality figures for 2022 should serve as a reminder to us all of our shared responsibility to always be safety aware on our roads, and to pay special attention to motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians," she said.

"We simply must get back on track and reverse the increase in deaths.

"It means that all of us must accept greater responsibility when using the road and become custodians and champions for safety on the road."

Fatalities fall in Dublin

Despite a decrease in the number of drivers killed (down 10 from 70 in 2021), drivers still accounted for the highest proportion of fatalities at 39 per cent.

The number of passenger fatalities rose by four to 22, representing a 22 per cent increase.

Seven cyclists were killed in 2022, the same number as 2021.

Dublin and Cork had the most fatalities with 13 each, although in the case of the former, that represented a fall of eight deaths on 2021.

Carlow was the only county to record no fatalities, just as it did in 2021.

An RSA county-by-county infographic breaking down road deaths in 2022 is available here.