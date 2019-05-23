‘F**k you! F**k you punk!’ – Jason Momoa rages at Game of Thrones finale

JASON MOMOA has let rip at the finale of Game of Thrones – but it’s not what you think.

The Aquaman actor shared his reaction to the final episode of the fantasy series on social media and it’s fair to say he wasn’t happy with the outcome.

Momoa made his name on the HBO series playing Khal Drogo, the husband of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, in the first series.

So, it goes without saying he was left a little upset about how the show ended.

SPOILERS FOLLOW.

In the final episode of Game of Thrones, titled The Iron Throne, Daenerys is murdered by her lover/nephew Jon Snow (Kit Harington) after slaughtering thousands of innocent people during the attack on Westeros.

It’s left to her last remaining dragon, Drogon, to spirit her body away – though not before he melts the Iron Throne in a fit of rage.

JASON MOMOA IS SPEAKING FOR ALL GAME OF THRONES FANS pic.twitter.com/CqM3TsQ96n — Queen of the 7 kingdoms (@itsTrueDany) May 20, 2019

Watching on from home, Momoa reacted with rage to the death of his beloved Daenery, shouting “F**k you! F**k you punk” as Jon delivered the fatal blow.

“Khaleesi, I love you. Emilia, I love you. So sorry I wasn’t there for you,” he added.

Momoa was left far from impressed with the eventual crowning of Isaac Hempstead Wright’s Bran Stark as ruler of Westeros.

“Who gives a f**k? Who gives a f**k?” he said.

He wasn’t happy with the punishment doled out to Jon either, who was sent to live at the Wall as punishment for killing Dany.

“Let me get this straight, you’re going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you KILLED Khaleesi…oh my god! ‘I feel lost. I’m lost,” he said.

Jason Momoa had a very NSFW reaction to Dany’s death in the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale 🤬



(via prideofgypsies | Instagram)pic.twitter.com/xQbV2TzkwT — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 21, 2019

“What the f**k! Drogon should’ve f*****g melted his ass. And the god damn bar is closed!’ As if his night couldn’t get any worse…”

Despite his angry, albeit tongue-in-cheek, reaction to developments on the show, Momoa had nothing but kind words to say about the creative team behind the series.

“I wanna say thank you to David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss) and the whole crew. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for David and Dan who made Drogo,” he said.

Jason Momoa watching the Game of Thrones finale WAS ALL OF US!! pic.twitter.com/CQaXePLVhj — Queen of the 7 kingdoms (@itsTrueDany) May 20, 2019

“I was very honoured to be part of the show and I can’t believe that it’s the last episode.”