Jennifer Aniston says Friends cast are open to a reunion
News

JENNIFER ANISTON has claimed that her and her fellow Friends cast members are keen to get back together for a reunion.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, Aniston was quizzed about the possibility of reprising her role as Rachel Green, 15 years after the show finished.

“Why not?” She said, before suggesting the rest of the cast would be up for it to.

“You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it.

“The girls would do it, and the boys would do it.

“Anything could happen,” she added.

"I would do it" says Aniston when asked if she would be up for a Friends reunion

It’s a subject that’s been following the entire cast for a over a decade, as fans clamour to see Aniston joined by Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer on their screens again.

Previously though, some of the cast have downplayed the idea with Lisa Kudrow saying the show’s context and humour wouldn’t work some 25 years after it first aired.

“That was about people in their twenties and thirties, not people in their forties and fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.” said Kudrow.

David Schwimmer also said:

“Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches and walkers.

“I doubt it, I really doubt it. But thanks for asking, and moving on!” He said.

The original Friends cast pictured here back in 1994

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004, and in some ways, ended in the perfect possible way. A reunion could potentially damage what was ultimately a satisfying conclusion to a series that, in an extremely rare occurrence in mainstream television, knew exactly when to bow out

The show ended with fans still asking for more, but didn’t linger long enough for the jokes to grow stale.

Still, after 15 years, it *would* be interesting to see what all the characters were up to.

Did Ross and Rachel *finally* make it work? Has Joey made it as an actor? Is Chandler the world’s finest transpondster?

We might never know. Fingers crossed.

Watch the full interview below:

