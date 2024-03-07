Jiggy, Belters Only and Biird lead ‘spectacular’ line-up for London’s St Patrick’s Festival

AN IMPRESSIVE line-up has been announced for this month’s St Patricks’ celebrations in London - including festival favourites Jiggy, Dublin duo Belters Only and the fabulous folk ensemble Biird.

The Mayor of London’s annual St Patrick’s Festival takes place on Sunday, March 17, where it returns to its Trafalgar Square home for an afternoon of culture, craic and entertainment in the capital.

Headliners Jiggy make their London debut at the event, which has been programmed by St Patrick’s Festival partner the London Irish Centre (LIC).

Founded by Bray-born, and now Mayo-based Robbie Harris, Jiggy prides itself on continuing the tradition of their musical ancestors, while also bringing a whole new exotic flavour into the mix.

“More of a collective than an orthodox band, Jiggy’s mercurial line up mixes and melds Irish traditional music, world rhythms and cutting-edge dance grooves,” LIC’s Brian Brady said, as he announced the main stage artists.

After taking the internet by storm with their video ‘Silent Place’, Jiggy has since amassed a worldwide audience and their debut album Translate went to number one in the world music charts in Ireland, United States, Canada, France, Australia, Poland & UK.

Enjoying a similarly stratospheric rise are Dublin DJ duo Belters Only.

Friends Bissett and Robbie G burst onto the top 10 singles chart in 2022 with their debut track Make Me Feel Good, featuring fellow Irish star, the acclaimed vocalist Jazzy.

Since then, Belters Only’s rise has been phenomenal.

They have reached more than 2,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and will be performing live in Trafalgar Square for the St Patrick’s celebrations.

For festival-goers who are after something a little more traditional, Lisa Canny will be on hand with her extraordinary 11-woman ensemble Biird and their unique musical sound.

A seven-time All Ireland champion on harp and banjo, and an award-winning songwriter and producer, Mayo-born Canny created the supergroup to bring together the best of Ireland’s traditional musicians.

More musical expertise will be on offer when Ruairi Glasheen and his tribe of bodhrán players take to the stage.

Renowned for his mesmerising bodhrán skills, Glasheen will lead an collection of musicians on the main stage in a performance that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

“With their thunderous rhythms and irresistible energy, they are set to fill the square with the pulse of Ireland,” Brady said.

“This thrilling display of percussion prowess will celebrate the rich heritage and cultural significance of the bodhran in a celebration of rhythm, collective expression and joy,” he added.

Elsewhere at the event, which will be hosted by Xnthony, there will be performances by regular St Patrick’s Festival artists the Irish Pensioners Choir, the Maguire O'Shea Academy of Irish Dance and The Trad Gathering.

The London Celtic Youth Orchestra also returns to the stage for 2024, lead by Eilish Byrne-Whelehan, the woman behind the Fiddler of London Festival which takes place in April.

Rising star Kestine is also on the bill.

The Cork-based rapper is currently making a name for himself on Ireland’s Hip Hop and Alternative Hip Hop music scenes.

And there is plenty on non-musical entertainment to enjoy too.

Irish disability activist Sinéad Burke will compere a catwalk show by the sustainable fashion brand Junk Kouture on the day.

A public speaker, writer and educator, Burke is also a member of Ireland’s Council of State.

Celebrity Irish chef Anna Haugh will later command the Trafalgar Square stage, where she will give a live cooking demonstration followed by an audience Q&A.

The Dubliner, who owns Myrtle restaurant in London’s Chelsea, promises to give the crowds plenty of tips so they can “create delicious Irish dishes at home”.

As the afternoon goes on, the music will return, with the likes of BibleCode Sundays bringing the craic back to mighty, ahead of singalong finale to round the day off with a bang.

“This year's St. Patrick's Day Festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of Irish culture, heritage and creative innovation with the array of talented artists and performers who will grace our stage on Trafalgar Square with their incredible talents,” Brady confirmed.