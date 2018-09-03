'It's a bloody disgrace' - Relatives of child killed in IRA blast hit out at BBC

THE RELATIVES of a young child killed by an IRA bomb in the early '90s have hit out at the BBC for ignoring them during the making of a film focusing on the incident.

Mothers' Day will air on BBC Two this Monday, September 3rd and stars Line of Duty's Vicky McClure along with Anna Maxwell Martin and Daniel Mays.

The film focuses on Colin and Wendy Parry, the parents of Tim Parry, a 12-year-old killed in the attack in Warrington and the unlikely alliance they formed with Dublin housewife Sue McHugh.

Johnathan Ball, 3, and Tim Parry, 12, died and over 50 people were injured when two bombs hidden inside litter bins exploded at 12.27pm on March 20, 1993.

The town centre was packed with children buying cards and gifts for their mums at the time, as the bombs went off a day prior to Mother's Day.

The Provisional IRA claimed responsibility for the atrocity amidst a public outcry both in Britain and Ireland.

Johnathan's parents Wilfe and Marie have both passed away since the killing.

And though some of Johnathan's relatives were informed about plans for the film, Marie's sister Kath and her ex-husband John Van Dusen have expressed anger about not being contacted.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Van Dusen slammed the BBC for its actions.

"For them to ignore us, it's shocking. I used to see the little lad regularly, that other side of his family had nothing to do with him," he said.

"He was at my house the day before he died."

Lee Van Dusen, Johnathan's cousin, also condemned the broadcaster for turning Johnathan into the "forgotten victim" of the bombing.

"It seems we have been forgotten too," he said. "It's a bloody disgrace."

Despite the family condemnation, the BBC has been keen to stress that the film "does not tell the story of his family" and is instead focused on the Parrys' own experience.

Speaking to Belfast Live, Tim's father Colin admitted that while they cooperated with the film, it was extremely difficult to watch.

“We didn’t meet them before but they watched interviews we gave at the time and we handed over home videos," he said.

“It sat well with our everlasting desire to keep Tim alive."

McClure, the star of the film, has already taken to Twitter to pay her respects to the families of both Ball and Parry.

"25 years ago Tim Parry aged 12 & Jonathan Ball aged 3 both lost their lives in the Warrington bombing. Wendy and Colin, Tim's parents along with Dublin mother Susan McHugh & husband Arthur went to great lengths to bring peace," she tweeted.

"This was an incredibly important, moving & inspiring film to make. Everyone involved put their heart & soul into it. Along with huge support from Wendy, Colin, Sue and Arthur. Tim & Jonathan have left a light that will never go out. X"

Mother's Day will air at 9pm on BBC Two.