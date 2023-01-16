Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong will not play for Leinster again ahead of the upcoming Six Nations

LEINSTER'S TALISMANIC duo Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong will not feature for the province again or take any part in the Champions Cup pool game with Racing 92 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The pair have been ruled out of action for a number of weeks for different reasons, but are expected to make Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad when it is announced on Thursday.

Sexton, who suffered a cheekbone injury against provincal rival Connacht on New Year's Day has not played for Leinster since, but is expected to make it back in time for the upcoming Six Nations campaign this spring.

Star prop forward Tadhg Furlong is still trying to overcome a calf injury and like Sexton will not feature for Leinster again.

In other injury news for the the United Rugby Championship leaders, Charlie Ngatai (hamstring), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) are all out of action.

Will Connors: is expected to train fully this week after recovering from a bicep injury. Thomas Clarkson (arm) and Max Deegan, Luke McGrath and Joe McCarthy (all ankle) are also expected back for the Irish side.

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup in Aviva Stadium at home to Racing 92 is a 3.15pm this weekend and be seen live on RTÉ2, BT Sport and RTÉ Radio)

A win for Leinster will mean they finish as Pool A's top seeds.

This means that if Leinster beat everyone they face they wil get a home passage all the way through to the final, which is on in Dublin next year.

The game will take place at the Aviva on May 20.

Tickets for the Racing 92 game are still available here.