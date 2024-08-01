Joint funeral takes place today for friends killed in tragedy on Irish road

A JOINT funeral will take place today for two friends who died when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a horror collision in Co. Meath.

Mark ‘Beaver’ Eager and Stuart ‘Stuewy’ O’Connell both died when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a three motorcycle collision in Bellaney, Oldcastle at around 4.40pm on Sunday, July 28.

The pair, who both hailed from Oldcastle in Meath, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other motorcyclists were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Tributes have flooded in for the pair this week, ahead of their joint funeral which takes place at 12noon today at St. Brigids Church in Oldcastle.

Alan Maguire remembered Mr O’Connell as “a pure gentleman”.

“He was great craic to work with, he was extremely gifted with his hands,” he added.

“There’s nothing Stuey couldn't figure out and put together, he never needed any instructions.”

Brian McEnroe described Mr Eager as “one of the best”, explaining that he “helped everyone”.

Both men will be buried in the cemetery which adjoins St Bridget’s Church following today’s service, which will be livestreamed here.

Gardaí continue to investigate the collision in Meath which took their lives.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R195 road at Bellaney, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 28th July, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.