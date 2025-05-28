Two men in their 60s arrested after more than €5m worth of heroin and cocaine seized in Co. Meath

GARDAÍ have arrested two men in their 60s after more than €5m worth of heroin and cocaine was seized in Co. Meath.

On Tuesday, Revenue officers seized 20kg of diamorphine (heroin) and 37kg of cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €5,400,000.

The seizure was made as a result of an intelligence-led joint operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Eastern Region colleagues, the Meath/Westmeath Divisional Drugs and Crime Units.

The two men arrested are currently being detained at a garda station in Meath under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations remain ongoing.

The seizure was made as part of Revenue's ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.