Jokes circulating over Liz Truss calling Micheál Martin the 'Irish tea sock'
News

Jokes circulating over Liz Truss calling Micheál Martin the 'Irish tea sock'

THE UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been mocked online over her mispronunciation of the word 'Taoiseach', instead referring to Micheál Martin as 'tea sock'.

Yesterday, Ms Truss set out plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has been heavily criticised by Irish and EU political figures.

Following her announcement, a clip of an interview Ms Truss carried out with RTÉ News has now gone viral after the minister’s struggle with the Irish word.

Responding to criticism from the Taoiseach over the Protocol Bill, in which he claimed it marked a "new low point" between UK-Irish relations, Ms Truss said: “I would strongly encourage the Irish ‘tea sock’ to discuss this with the EU.”

The alternative pronunciation of the word led to some jokes being made online about the incident.

