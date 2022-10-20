Taoiseach and McDonald comment on resignation of Liz Truss

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin and leader of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald have commented on the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Truss announced her resignation this afternoon following a tumultuous 44 days in office.

The Taoiseach said he had a number of opportunities to engage with Truss "during her brief period as Prime Minister," and that he conveys his best wishes to her and her family following the announcement of her resignation.

"Working together to protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and to support peace and stability in Northern Ireland continue to be vital responsibilities for the British and Irish governments, particularly now in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.

"Substantive EU-UK engagement to reach agreement on outstanding issues around implementation of the Protocol is ever more urgent.

"Britain is Ireland’s closest neighbour and a relationship of partnership between the British and Irish Governments is vital for peace and prosperity on these islands. I remain committed to working with the British Government in this spirit." Mary Lou McDonald, however, had less positive words for the Prime Minister. “Forty-five days of chaos and dysfunction at the heart of the Tory Party has ended with the resignation of Liz Truss," she said. "Forty-five days that worsened an economic crisis and fuelled political instability in the north, while punishing ordinary workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table. “Forty-five days which laid bare the damage that Brexit has caused Britain politically on the international stage and which has deepened the conversation on constitutional change." She said the Tory government is "rudderless" and has "no mandate in Ireland." “Liz Truss' legacy will be soaring mortgage payments, wrecking the economy, lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses and working in the interests of the super-rich.

She said the clock is ticking, with eight days left to restore the Assembly and form a government in Northern Ireland.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today that will put money in people’s pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and start to fix the health service.

“The new British Prime Minister needs to ensure that the Protocol continues to create jobs and investment by protecting our businesses from the damage of Brexit.

“The DUP must now end its boycott of government and work with the rest of us to protect ordinary people from the damage caused by this inept and incompetent British government.”

Truss confirmed in her resignation speech that leadership election would be completed within the next week.

Truss will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been appointed.