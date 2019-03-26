All charges against 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett dismissed

US PROSECUTORS have dropped all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack, his lawyers say.

Smollett was previously indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report, stemming from his alleged staging of a hate attack on January 29th.

However, in a statement to Variety, Smollett’s legal team have confirmed all charges have been dropped.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” the statement says.

“Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement. Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions.

Advertisement

Here's a statement from the Smollett family after the Chicago PD has dropped charges against Jussie Smollett. pic.twitter.com/ZEuwXGKodm — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 26, 2019

“This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect.

“Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

A statement from the office of Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx said: "After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

The 36-year-old was arrested back in February after being charged with felony disorderly conduct for making a false police report.

The actor had told police he was attacked by two masked men who put a noose around his neck and yelled "This is MAGA country," as he was walking home from a sandwich shop in Chicago, in the early hours of January 29th.

Advertisement

Smollett, who is black and gay, said they beat him, made racist and homophobic comments and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before fleeing.

Chicago's police superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett paid two men $3,500 to stage the attack, and the scratches and bruising Smollett had on his face after the incident were “most likely self-inflicted”.

He also accused the actor of sending a racist and homophobic threatening letter to himself at the Fox studio lot in Chicago, where Empire is filmed.