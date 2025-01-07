Justice Minister ‘disappointed’ as barristers strike gets underway in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND’S Justice Minister Naomi Long has expressed her “disappointment” as criminal barristers across the country commenced industrial action this week.

As of yesterday (January 6) they have withdrawn from all legally-aided Crown Court cases for four weeks in a row over legal aid.

In a statement the Bar of Northern Ireland said: “Criminal Bar Association (CBA) members have withdrawn from appearing in all legally aided Crown Court cases listed up to 31st January 2025.

“At a meeting of the CBA in December, a majority of members indicated their support for an extended withdrawal of services, expressing a view that such action was a necessary and proportionate response to the relentless expectation for criminal barristers to do significantly more while earning significantly less,” they explained.

Bar Council Chair Donal Lunny KC described the Criminal Bar Association’s escalation of withdrawal of services as “regrettable but inevitable” given the context where, despite increased workload and complexity, fees have not been increased for 20 years.

“This action was not undertaken lightly,” he said.

“The Department of Justice has received independent advice on actions that would help to address the unsustainable crisis in the Crown Court.

“It has chosen instead to select proposed reforms which will exacerbate these intolerable pressures.

“We urge the Department to address the issues that have prompted the escalation and to re-evaluate the direction of its Legal Aid reform programme.”

Voicing its support this week, the Criminal Bar Association said: “The Northern Irish Bar, led by Gavan Duffy KC, are refusing to undertake any legally aided Crown Court cases in Northern Ireland for the whole of January.

“After that they will return to work but will continue to refuse to accept instructions on murder and manslaughter cases.

“They will also refuse to accept instructions in multi-complainant sexual offences. We send them our support and friendship.”

In a statement Ms Long said she was disappointed by the industrial action which would "impact most acutely on the victims and witnesses who are waiting to give evidence and receive justice".

"The uncertainty caused by the withdrawal of services will only add further to the stress and anxiety they may already be experiencing.

“This action will also add to existing pressures on the system and exacerbate the delays that my department and justice system partners have been striving to address.”

The Justice Minister added: “My department has been proactively engaging with justice system colleagues to try and minimise the impact of the withdrawal of services and ensure those victims and witnesses who are affected are supported and will continue to do so if CBA action continues.

“I hope the association will take cognisance of the impact of their action and of efforts which they are aware are being made to improve the system for citizens and ensure fair proportionate remuneration.

“The CBA are aware that I am committed to continuing regular engagement with the Bar and the CBA to progress reform and to resolve the withdrawal of services.

“This includes delivering a significant uplift in fees.

“However, there is a process to go through, not least in terms of delivering legislation and we need time to do this.

“Industrial action will not speed up this process. It will only serve to further impact on the most vulnerable and those that are relying on legal representation.”