KERRY GROUP has announced that it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

Originally a small dairy company in the southwest of Ireland and now a global multinational in food ingredients, the company said today that it has continuously monitored the unfolding situation in Ukraine and that it is "horrified at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis."

"Over the last number of weeks the Group has scaled back activities in Russia and Belarus," a statement read.

"Following extensive ongoing consultation with stakeholders, the Group announces today that is is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

"This suspension will be managed in an orderly manner, during which the company will continue to pay employees and fulfil our legal obligations."

The company has around 250 staff in Russia and Belarus, mostly at a research and development and manufacturing plants in Moscow.

It has been operating in the region since 2006.

Some of the company's notable brands include Dairygold, Denny and Charleville.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher this week said that he had written to the chief executive of the company Edmond Scanlon urging the multinational to exit the Russian market in protest at the invasion of Ukraine as others had done.

CRH and Smurfit Kappa have already announced their exits from the Russian market.

Kerry Group’s announcement leaves insulation maker Kingspan, which has two production facilities in Russia, as the last big Irish corporation still operating in the country.