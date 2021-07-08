Kevin Doyle defends Raheem Sterling over accusations he dived for England penalty
News

Kevin Doyle defends Raheem Sterling over accusations he dived for England penalty

Getty

FORMER REPUBLIC of Ireland international Kevin Doyle has defended Raheem Sterling against accusations he dived for England’s controversial penalty against Denmark.

The Manchester City star was accused of simulating contact from a Danish defender to win the Three Lions a crucial spot-kick in extra-time.

Harry Kane’s penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the Tottenham striker tucked away the rebound to give England a decisive 2-1 lead.

Though English fans celebrated long into the night, many pundits and neutrals on social media expressed dismay at what they saw as a clear case of cheating by Sterling.

Doyle rebuffed those accusations though, arguing that it was impossible for Sterling to stay on his feet because of the physical pressure being exerted by the two Danish defenders closing in.

The former Reading and Wolves striker, who scored 14 goals in 62 appearances for Ireland, took to Twitter to outline his explanation.

He tweeted: "Sterling's right knee gets clipped followed by a hip barge from the other side….how is that “not touched”? Try staying on your feet while sprinting with a ball and that happens."

Doyle shared a video showing a close-up version of the collision and the evident contact made of Sterling that prompted him to fall.

His argument stands in stark contrast to that of another ex-Ireland star, Roy Keane.

Keane told viewers on ITV: “I don’t think it’s a penalty… very, very soft.”

His former Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville, concurred,, saying: “If we’re being fair, you’d be absolutely devastated if you lost to a penalty like that.”

See More: England, Euro 2020, Football, Kevin Doyle, Raheem Sterling

Related

Leo Varadkar 'subtly' appears to back Italy ahead of Euro 2020 final against England, in cheeky post mocking Simon Coveney
News 1 hour ago

Leo Varadkar 'subtly' appears to back Italy ahead of Euro 2020 final against England, in cheeky post mocking Simon Coveney

By: Harry Brent

Piers Morgan branded 'hypocrite' for attending packed-out England match days after slamming government for easing restrictions
News 3 hours ago

Piers Morgan branded 'hypocrite' for attending packed-out England match days after slamming government for easing restrictions

By: Harry Brent

Simon Coveney criticised by Irish fans for wishing England luck against Denmark at Euro 2020
News 6 hours ago

Simon Coveney criticised by Irish fans for wishing England luck against Denmark at Euro 2020

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Donald Trump is suing Twitter, Google and Facebook for 'censoring' him
News 39 minutes ago

Donald Trump is suing Twitter, Google and Facebook for 'censoring' him

By: Harry Brent

Irish woman banned for life from keeping animals after collie was found filthy and severely underweight
News 43 minutes ago

Irish woman banned for life from keeping animals after collie was found filthy and severely underweight

By: Rachael O'Connor

Why a trip to New Zealand should be on your bucket list
Travel 2 hours ago

Why a trip to New Zealand should be on your bucket list

By: The Irish Post

Michael Flatley wins prestigious Best Actor award for long-awaited directorial debut 'Blackbird'
News 5 hours ago

Michael Flatley wins prestigious Best Actor award for long-awaited directorial debut 'Blackbird'

By: Jack Beresford

Irish barman one of the best in the world after reaching World Class Global Finals
News 5 hours ago

Irish barman one of the best in the world after reaching World Class Global Finals

By: Rachael O'Connor