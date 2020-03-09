Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day
KRISPY KREME is pulling out all the stops to make this St Patrick’s Day remember.

Keen to do their bit for Irish-American relations, the sweet treat giant is turning all of their doughnuts green to celebrate the occasion.

For the first time, fans visiting participating shops throughout the U.S. this Saturday, March 14 through to St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, will find doughnut display cases filled with greenified versions of their favourite Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The St Paddy-themed doughnuts include Chocolate Iced with green kreme, Cake Batter with green icing, Strawberry Iced with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, OREO® Cookies & Kreme with green icing drizzle and Chocolate Iced Custard filled with shamrock sprinkles.

To top it all off, Krispy Kreme has also created an all-new Leprechaun Trap Doughnut.

The doughnut – decorated as a pot of gold and filled with irresistible Irish Kreme flavoured filling – will be available in limited quantities each day.

Only a very lucky few guests in every shop will have a chance to catch one each day.

“Do you love doughnuts? Leprechauns sure do. They turned all our doughnuts GREEN! We even caught a few, and if you’re lucky, you can catch one too,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Fans are being encouraged to share how they are going green with Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day celebration doughnuts using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

There’s no word yet on whether the limited-edition green donuts or special Leprechaun Trap editions will be available to Irish fans.

Krispy Kreme currently operates a store in Dublin, with plans afoot to expand further.

