Kuwait FA deny racism remark against Ireland U-21s

The Kuwait FA has strongly denied the FAI's allegations that an Irish player was racially abused in their friendly on Monday.

Jim Crawford's u-21 Ireland side were winning 3-0 in the game, but the clash was stopped because apparently QPR forward Sinclair Armstrong was racially abused by one of the Kuwait players.

A statement from the FAI on Monday said, "The FAI regrets to announce that today's U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."

A number of Irish players who played on the day voiced their support for their teammate in the wake of the alleged abuse.

However, Kuwait's FA later issued their own statement and denied the allegations, saying the game was called off for 'excessive force', not racial abuse.

قال جراح العتيقي مدير منتخب الكويت الأولمبي لكرة القدم ان مباراة المنتخب الودية مع نظيره الأيرلندي التي أقيمت عصر اليوم في سلوفينيا، لم تستكمل بسبب الخشونة والتوتر الزائد عن الحد بين اللاعبين.

وأوضح العتيقي ان المباراة توقفت عند الدقيقة السبعين حماية للاعبين من حدوث اصابات، خاصة… pic.twitter.com/5WwgL7adgG — KuwaitFA (@KuwaitFA) June 19, 2023

"The Kuwait Football Association confirms that the circulated news is false and categorically rejects such accusations, especially considering the match did not reach completion due to excessive roughness and tension between the players," started the long-winded statement. "The match was stopped by the referee in the 70th minute in order to protect the players from potential injuries."

Kuwait then went on to say they rejected all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism in the second part of the statement.

“Kuwait FA emphasises its full commitment to sportsmanship and encourages the promotion of complete respect. It rejects and confronts all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism," they added. "Moreover, it fully adheres to all international laws and conventions that reject discrimination and racism, and contributes to bridging the gap between all internal and external groups, aiming to enhance social cohesion among athletes.

“Kuwait FA also affirms that all players representing the Kuwaiti national teams are characterised by commitment, discipline, good manners, and exemplary behaviour. None of them are allowed to act improperly towards any other party."