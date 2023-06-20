Kuwait FA deny racism remark against Ireland U-21s
News

Kuwait FA deny racism remark against Ireland U-21s

(Photo By Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Kuwait FA has strongly denied the FAI's allegations that an Irish player was racially abused in their friendly on Monday.

Jim Crawford's u-21 Ireland side were winning 3-0 in the game, but the clash was stopped because apparently QPR forward Sinclair Armstrong was racially abused by one of the Kuwait players.

A statement from the FAI on Monday said, "The FAI regrets to announce that today's U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."

A number of Irish players who played on the day voiced their support for their teammate in the wake of the alleged abuse.

However, Kuwait's FA later issued their own statement and denied the allegations, saying the game was called off for 'excessive force', not racial abuse.

"The Kuwait Football Association confirms that the circulated news is false and categorically rejects such accusations, especially considering the match did not reach completion due to excessive roughness and tension between the players," started the long-winded statement. "The match was stopped by the referee in the 70th minute in order to protect the players from potential injuries."

Kuwait then went on to say they rejected all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism in the second part of the statement. 

“Kuwait FA emphasises its full commitment to sportsmanship and encourages the promotion of complete respect. It rejects and confronts all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism," they added. "Moreover, it fully adheres to all international laws and conventions that reject discrimination and racism, and contributes to bridging the gap between all internal and external groups, aiming to enhance social cohesion among athletes.

“Kuwait FA also affirms that all players representing the Kuwaiti national teams are characterised by commitment, discipline, good manners, and exemplary behaviour. None of them are allowed to act improperly towards any other party."

See More: FAI, Kuwait

Related

Ireland U21 game abandoned after Kuwait player accused of making racist remark towards Ireland sub
News 18 hours ago

Ireland U21 game abandoned after Kuwait player accused of making racist remark towards Ireland sub

By: Gerard Donaghy

FAI contacts gardaí over 'vile and horrific' racist abuse of Ireland youth players
News 2 months ago

FAI contacts gardaí over 'vile and horrific' racist abuse of Ireland youth players

By: Gerard Donaghy

FAI announces partnership with Energise Sport and Ballygowan Mineral Water
News 2 months ago

FAI announces partnership with Energise Sport and Ballygowan Mineral Water

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Garda motorcyclist hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ with car
News 2 hours ago

Garda motorcyclist hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ with car

By: Irish Post

New play Dr Semmelweis is ‘greatest thriller you never knew about’, claims Irish star Pauline McLynn
Entertainment 3 hours ago

New play Dr Semmelweis is ‘greatest thriller you never knew about’, claims Irish star Pauline McLynn

By: Fiona Audley

THE DRY: Roisin Gallagher ‘thrilled’ to be back filming second series in Dublin
Entertainment 4 hours ago

THE DRY: Roisin Gallagher ‘thrilled’ to be back filming second series in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Irish trailblazer Jacqueline O’Donovan awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours
News 7 hours ago

Irish trailblazer Jacqueline O’Donovan awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

By: Fiona Audley

Campaign to preserve historic Irish site where first transatlantic telegraph message was sent
News 9 hours ago

Campaign to preserve historic Irish site where first transatlantic telegraph message was sent

By: Fiona Audley