LEO VARADKAR has been volunteering as a Covid-19 vaccinator at a mass vaccination centre in Dublin, according to the Irish Sun.

It's understood that the Tánaiste has worked a number of shifts at the Helix in Dublin City University (DCU) over the past few weeks where he's been administering Covid-19 jabs to patients.

Varadkar - who is a qualified doctor - reportedly completed a three-hour HSE vaccine course earlier this month allowing him to help out at the vaccine centres.

The Fine Gael leader had remained coy on the subject in recent weeks, refusing to comment on rumours that he was offering a helping hand.

At the start of the year, Varadkar said that if the HSE needed his help, he would gladly volunteer his time.

It isn't the first time he's helped out during the pandemic either. In March 2020, Varadkar rejoined the medical register and offered to work one day a week as a doctor after the HSE sent out an appeal to all healthcare professionals following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking back in January, he said: "I am available, the medical council extended my registration and that of other non-practising doctors.

"I've said to the HSE that I'm available certainly to help with the vaccine clinics if they need me. I'd be more than willing to do it."