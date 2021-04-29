Leo Varadkar has been administering Covid-19 jabs at Dublin vaccine centre
News

Leo Varadkar has been administering Covid-19 jabs at Dublin vaccine centre

LEO VARADKAR has been volunteering as a Covid-19 vaccinator at a mass vaccination centre in Dublin, according to the Irish Sun.

It's understood that the Tánaiste has worked a number of shifts at the Helix in Dublin City University (DCU) over the past few weeks where he's been administering Covid-19 jabs to patients.

Varadkar - who is a qualified doctor - reportedly completed a three-hour HSE vaccine course earlier this month allowing him to help out at the vaccine centres.

The Fine Gael leader had remained coy on the subject in recent weeks, refusing to comment on rumours that he was offering a helping hand.

At the start of the year, Varadkar said that if the HSE needed his help, he would gladly volunteer his time.

Advertisement

It isn't the first time he's helped out during the pandemic either. In March 2020, Varadkar rejoined the medical register and offered to work one day a week as a doctor after the HSE sent out an appeal to all healthcare professionals following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking back in January, he said: "I am available, the medical council extended my registration and that of other non-practising doctors.

"I've said to the HSE that I'm available certainly to help with the vaccine clinics if they need me. I'd be more than willing to do it."

See More: Covid-19 Vaccine, Leo Varadkar

Related

Half a million people in Ireland set to receive Covid-19 vaccine 'earlier than planned' as hopes rise for speedy reopening
News 2 days ago

Half a million people in Ireland set to receive Covid-19 vaccine 'earlier than planned' as hopes rise for speedy reopening

By: Harry Brent

Ireland hits 1 million mark for first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
News 3 days ago

Ireland hits 1 million mark for first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By: Harry Brent

Homeless people in Dublin to receive Covid-19 vaccines from next week
News 5 days ago

Homeless people in Dublin to receive Covid-19 vaccines from next week

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Peaky Blinders creator pays ‘perfect’ tribute to Helen McCrory
News 1 hour ago

Peaky Blinders creator pays ‘perfect’ tribute to Helen McCrory

By: Jack Beresford

Katie Taylor - when is her next fight and who is it against?
Sport 1 hour ago

Katie Taylor - when is her next fight and who is it against?

By: Rudi Kinsella

Chelsea and Manchester United both linked with young Irish striker
Sport 3 hours ago

Chelsea and Manchester United both linked with young Irish striker

By: Rudi Kinsella

Over 140 animals rescued from Dublin petting farm amid neglect concerns
News 3 hours ago

Over 140 animals rescued from Dublin petting farm amid neglect concerns

By: Rachael O'Connor

Tributes paid to Irish-American moon landing astronaut Michael Collins following death aged 90
News 4 hours ago

Tributes paid to Irish-American moon landing astronaut Michael Collins following death aged 90

By: Rachael O'Connor