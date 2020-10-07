Leo Varadkar warns lockdown is 'on the horizon' as new restrictions come into force across Ireland
Leo Varadkar warns lockdown is 'on the horizon' as new restrictions come into force across Ireland

LEO VARADKAR has warned that Ireland could yet return to lockdown.

The Tánaiste has warned that a shorter “circuit-breaker” lockdown remains a strong possibility should the current measures in place fail to have an impact.

Varadkar made the admission during a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

A source told the Irish Times: “He basically said that a circuit breaker lockdown might, or might not work, but left us under no illusions that it is on the horizon.”

The comments come days after the Irish government rejected the National Public Health Emergency Team’s recommendation that Level 5 restrictions be put in place across all of Ireland to curb the spread of Covid-19 – the most severe level of restrictions.

Instead, from today, Level 3 restrictions have been put in place for the entire country.

While schools and childcare facilities will remain open, many businesses will either close or move online.

Bars and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeaway services and outdoor drinking/dining for a maximum of 15 customers.

Social gathers will be limited to a maximum of two households in the home while the number of people attending weddings and funerals will be capped at 25.

While gatherings of up to 15 will be allowed outside, no sporting matches will be allowed while professional sport will be allowed to take place behind closed doors along with training.

Gyms and leisure centres will be open for individual training while all cultural attractions will close.

Hotels will operate limited services while shops will stay open, though customers will be required to wear masks.

Public transport will operate at 50% while the public has been advised to stay in their own county unless travelling for work, education or other essential services.

As part of the new restrictions, 132 checkpoints have been put in place across towns and cities to ensure county to county travel is restricted to essential journeys only.

