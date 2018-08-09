'Leo's Early Risers' - Housing crisis protest to take place in Dublin this evening
A PROTEST against the government's handling of the current housing crisis will take place in the Summerhill area of the city this evening.

A Facebook event page was created to advertise this evening's event, with the title "Leo's Early Risers (in the evening)".

It is being described as a collective visual protest, with the aim of sending a message to the Taoiseach and the Irish Government that empty and unused properties in the Summerhill area need to be made available for people to be housed in.

The plan is to occupy the Summerhill area of the city and to hand out masks with Leo Varadkar's face on them to everyone who shows up.

A statement on the page reads: "The demands from Summerhill have yet to receive response from our Government or Dublin City Council.

"Tomorrow we extend our invitation to Varadkar himself, who is set to be the star of the show, to come and join us for a game of 'Where's Leo' - let's show our Lovely Leo that greatness can happen in the evenings."

The event is scheduled to take place from 6.30pm this evening.

