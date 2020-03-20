Liam Gallagher wants to reform Oasis for one-off charity gig once coronavirus is 'put to bed'
LIAM GALLAGHER wants to reform Oasis for a one-off charity concert once coronavirus has been “put to bed”.

Noel Gallagher walked out on the band back in August 2009, following a major bust-up with his brother.

But with much of the world facing up to a coronavirus pandemic, Liam has called on his sibling to set aside their differences for a reunion fundraiser.

He tweeted: “Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a c*** and I am a good looking c*** but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x.”

Liam later jokingly asked The Smiths and The Cheeky Girls to join the Oasis love-in.

He wrote: “All these miserable fucking c***s in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know.”

"What we saying, we having it or what,” he asked.

Liam's plan got the backing of one former member with Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who was part of the original line-up, responding "I am".

Despite his desire to reunite with Noel, Liam may have done his prospects considerable harm with an earlier tweet in which he joked that the pair have been self-isolating for the past decade.

“Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t f**king hurt,” he tweeted.

The Gallagher brothers have been at odds with one another since a backstage fight at the Rock en Seine music festival in Paris in 2009.

Noel has gone on to release music with a new band, High Flying Birds, while Liam has also embarked on a solo career.

