IRISH actors Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan have been named alongside Queen Elizabeth II in a list of celebrities who have aged the best.

Taken star Neeson, 66, and former 007 heartthrob Brosnan, 65, were ranked at the top end of the public survey of 1,016 people compiled by Swedish wellness brand FOREO.

Her Majesty, who is 92 years young, came as a runner-up in the female category to 73-year-old actress Dame Helen Mirren – who coincidentally won an Academy Award at the 2007 Oscars for her portrayal of the British monarch in The Queen the previous year.

L’Oréal brand ambassador Mirren is known for her enviably age-defying glow, and recently won praise for sharing a make-upless selfie on social media the night before the 2018 Academy Awards.

Sadly no famous Irish ladies made the cut, with pop stars Madonna, 60, Dolly Parton, 73, and 72-year-old Cher also featuring near the crest of the female list.

Pretty Woman actor Richard Gere, 69, came top of the male list to little surprise – with action stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, and Harrison Ford, 76, coming in just below Neeson and Brosnan.

Check out FOREO's list of male and female celebs who have aged best below...

Men

1. Richard Gere

2. Liam Neeson

3. Pierce Brosnan

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger

5. Harrison Ford

6. Kevin Bacon

7. Sir Paul McCartney

8. Robert De Niro

9. Gary Oldman

10. Mick Jagger

Women

1. Dame Helen Mirren

2. Her Majesty the Queen

3. Madonna

4. Dolly Parton

5. Cher

6. Judi Dench

7. Tina Turner

8. Kim Basinger

9. Sharon Stone

10. Susan Sarandon