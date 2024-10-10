Library at Trinity College Dublin renamed after late poet Eavan Boland

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN has renamed its main library after the late poet Eavan Boland.

The University’s board confirmed that decision yesterday, which means The Eavan Boland Library will be the first building on Trinity’s campus to be named after a woman.

“It is a fitting recognition of Eavan Boland’s poetic genius that our main library, used by so many students and staff, will now carry her name,” Provost Linda Doyle said as the announcement was made.

“Eavan’s poetry is well-known across the generations, and her outstanding artistic contribution to highlighting the role of women in Irish society is widely appreciated,’ she added.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who participated in the process that has led us to today’s decision.

“It was marked by broad consultation and very thoughtful conversations.”

The new name was chosen by the University board after a “period of research, analysis and public consultation” which was overseen by the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group (TLRWG), the organisation has further confirmed.

Prior to 2023 the library was always known as Berkeley Library, named after the philosopher George Berkeley, who lived in the 1700s.

However, following protests from students over his ownership of slaves, in April of that year the university announced its decision to remove his name from the library.

Since then, it has simply been known as ‘The Library’.

“We arrived at this point because of the hard work and conviction of many people in Trinity’s community, not least the students who not only called for a change in the Library’s name, but who worked with us to achieve that change,” Professor Eoin O Sullivan, Senior Dean and Chair of the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, said this week.

“We are grateful for the 855 submissions from within Trinity and outside which animated our deliberations and reflections on the matter.”

Helen Shenton, Librarian and College Archivist at Trinity College Dublin, added: “Libraries are both fundamental constants in the university and simultaneously constantly in flux.

“Technological advances, societal changes and cultural evolutions shape the Library for each generation.

“As a 21st century Library, the name change to this unique library building prioritises the current generation of students’ experience of a welcoming and supportive Library space.

“Under its new name, it will provide an inclusive and inspirational space for generations of students to come, bolstered now by Eavan Boland’s scholarly and feminist reputation.”