Lisburn man pleads guilty to attempting to possess indecent image of child

A MAN from the Lisburn area has today pled guilty to attempting to possess an indecent image of a child.

David Simpson, 52, was caught after communicating with undercover officers he believed to be children.

Last month, Simpson pled guilty to seven other charges relating to the same investigation.

These included attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to possess an indecent image of a child and attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

DI Richard Vasey from the PSNI's Child Internet Protection Team said that despite the apparent anonymity of the internet, perpetrators would be caught and brought to justice.

'Strong message'

"David Simpson thought he was sexually communicating with young children online, however, he had actually been communicating with undercover police officers," he said.

"I want to send a strong message today that my team are working around the clock to identify and bring people before the courts who think their online offending can go undetected.

"We have a highly dedicated team with specialised equipment who can trace any digital interaction right back to the person's front door.

"We continue to work robustly in this area to identify and bring perpetrators behind a screen, in front of a judge to answer for their crimes."