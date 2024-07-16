Lock of Michael Collins’ hair expected to fetch thousands at auction

A LOCK of hair belonging to revolutionary leader Michael Collins is set to fetch up to €7k at auction this month.

The item is one of a number of lots related to the historic Irishman which will go under the hammer in Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers’ sale of Eclectic Collection of Rare Books, Literature and Memorabilia.

Among the highlights of the auction, which takes place at their site in Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny on July 30 and 31, are Collins’ hair, and a set of military buttons worn by the ‘Big Fella’ during his military career in Ireland.

The lock of hair, which comes mounted on a card with a harp and ‘Erin Go Bragh’ inscribed on the back, is expected to fetch between €5k and €7k at auction.

It is described by the auction house as “a truly unique artifact”.

The collection of eight Irish Army brass uniform buttons, which come cased with a photo of Collins in army uniform, are expected to fetch between €7k and €10k when they go under the hammer.

An original sepia toned image of Collins, which pictures him rallying a crowd in Dublin, will also be up for sale on the day and is expected to be sold for between €400 and €600.

Roughly 850 lots will be up for sale over the two-day auction, including a private collection of works by Jack B. Yeats, some rare hand-coloured plate books, GAA material and a large collection of Irish historical and archaeological journals.