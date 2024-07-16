Lock of Michael Collins’ hair expected to fetch thousands at auction
News

Lock of Michael Collins’ hair expected to fetch thousands at auction

A LOCK of hair belonging to revolutionary leader Michael Collins is set to fetch up to €7k at auction this month.

The item is one of a number of lots related to the historic Irishman which will go under the hammer in Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers’ sale of Eclectic Collection of Rare Books, Literature and Memorabilia.

This lock of Michael Collins' hair is expected to fetch up to €7k at auction

Among the highlights of the auction, which takes place at their site in Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny on July 30 and 31, are Collins’ hair, and a set of military buttons worn by the ‘Big Fella’ during his military career in Ireland.

The lock of hair, which comes mounted on a card with a harp and ‘Erin Go Bragh’ inscribed on the back, is expected to fetch between €5k and €7k at auction.

It is described by the auction house as “a truly unique artifact”.

Brass buttons worn by the revolutionary leader will also go under the hammer

The collection of eight Irish Army brass uniform buttons, which come cased with a photo of Collins in army uniform, are expected to fetch between €7k and €10k when they go under the hammer.

An original sepia toned image of Collins, which pictures him rallying a crowd in Dublin, will also be up for sale on the day and is expected to be sold for between €400 and €600.

This photograph of Michael Collins is expected to fetch up to €600 in the Fonsie Mealy auction

Roughly 850 lots will be up for sale over the two-day auction, including a private collection of works by Jack B. Yeats, some rare hand-coloured plate books, GAA material and a large collection of Irish historical and archaeological journals.

See More: Michael Collins

Related

Statue of Michael Collins is unveiled in Cork
News 8 months ago

Statue of Michael Collins is unveiled in Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Plaque honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins to be unveiled in London borough
News 1 year ago

Plaque honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins to be unveiled in London borough

By: Fiona Audley

Fascinating letter from Irish woman to family in 1922 describes Civil War, Michael Collins' death
News 1 year ago

Fascinating letter from Irish woman to family in 1922 describes Civil War, Michael Collins' death

By: Irish Post

Latest

'A force of energy': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies, aged 53
News 1 day ago

'A force of energy': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies, aged 53

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to life after strangling estranged wife to death with bootlace
News 1 day ago

Man sentenced to life after strangling estranged wife to death with bootlace

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former deputy headteacher who used position to 'target and groom' girl is sentenced for child sex offences
News 2 days ago

Former deputy headteacher who used position to 'target and groom' girl is sentenced for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax
News 2 days ago

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal after man threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking
News 2 days ago

Appeal after man threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking

By: Gerard Donaghy