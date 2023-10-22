Statue of Michael Collins is unveiled in Cork
Statue of Michael Collins is unveiled in Cork

The statue was unveiled by sporting legends Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Rena Buckley and Ronan O'Gara (Image: Twitter / @CorkCityCouncil)

HUNDREDS of people have turned out for the unveiling of a new statue of Michael Collins in Cork.

The bronze statue, which has been erected on Cork's Grand Parade close to the City Library, was unveiled on Friday by sporting legends Ronan O'Gara, Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Rena Buckley.

The site for the statue, which depicts the Big Fella with his bicycle, was chosen as it marks the spot where he gave a speech to a crowd of 50,000 people on March 12, 1922.

Collins would have also passed the spot on August 22, 1922 when his convoy set out from the city to inspect military sites around Cork on the day he was ambushed and killed at Béal na Bláth.

"We shouldn't forget that in March 1922, Michael Collins stood here on a stage and spoke to 50,000 people in Cork who turned up to hear his arguments for the future of Ireland and to advance and get support for the Treaty he had signed," said Cork South-Central TD Simon Coveney.

"He was of course a hugely important figure for Fine Gael as well and continues to be.

"Today, hundreds of people have turned out to recognise an extraordinary son of Cork, Michael Collins, who played such a central role in gaining Irish independence and of course laid the foundations for modern Ireland that we enjoy today."

The campaign to erect the statue was driven by the Michael Collins 100 Committee, some of whose members helped establish the Collins statue at Clonakilty in 2002.

Whereas that reflects Collins as a statesman, they say the new statue depicts him 'as the rebel leader, running a war against the most powerful Empire the world had ever known'.

The man who created both statues, sculptor Kevin Holland, spoke of his pride in his most recent work.

"I was delighted to be given this opportunity to work on such an iconic and important figure in Irish history in my native city," he told Cork City Council.

"As a young boy, going down to City Library with my books, I never thought the day would come when I'd be making a monument on the Grand Parade in Cork, so it's all been a great privilege for me."

The statue was unveiled by the three sporting heroes in front of members of Collins' family, while the Defence Forces' Band of the Southern Command entertained the crowds.

Also at the event, Cork singer-songwriter John Spillane performed a new song about Collins he had been asked to write for the occasion.

Sliabh na mBan, the armoured car that formed part of Collins' convey when he was killed at Béal na Bláth on his return to Cork city, was also on display.

