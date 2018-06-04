London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin
News

London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin

A semi-professional boxer is in a stable but serious condition following an alleged shooting attack.

Oluwafemi Omosuyi had just returned to London from a month-long training regime in Dublin when he was shot in the upper body shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening.

The boxer, better-known as 'Femi', was struck in the face while sitting in his car in Peckham, south London - just outside his mum's house on Wodehouse Avenue.

Pictures have emerged of the attack's aftermath showing police officers at the scene.

Advertisement

A second victim who was also shot suffered superficial injuries in the attack.

Friends of the boxer said he was stabbed last year, allegedly by the same "group" who shot him at the weekend.

Advertisement

Femi's mum, Stella Aledatam, said she wanted justice for her son's attack: "Femi was never involved in gangs and his friends were always nice, these two boys who shot him, I just want them arrested.

"He loved his boxing, he was so happy to be training in Dublin, very happy," she added.

See More: Boxing, Dublin, London, News, Peckham, Shooting

Related

Legendary Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died aged 77
News 1 week ago

Legendary Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died aged 77

By: Ryan Price

Schoolboy, 14, hanged himself in his bedroom a week after his 'best friend' dog died
News 3 weeks ago

Schoolboy, 14, hanged himself in his bedroom a week after his 'best friend' dog died

By: Aidan Lonergan

Belfast boxer fined in Australia following nightclub incident at Commonwealth Games
News 1 month ago

Belfast boxer fined in Australia following nightclub incident at Commonwealth Games

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags
News 16 minutes ago

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags

By: Rebecca Keane

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event
Entertainment 33 minutes ago

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus
News 52 minutes ago

Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus

By: Jack Beresford

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland
News 2 hours ago

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border
News 6 hours ago

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border

By: Sean Smith