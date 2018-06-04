London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin

A semi-professional boxer is in a stable but serious condition following an alleged shooting attack.

Oluwafemi Omosuyi had just returned to London from a month-long training regime in Dublin when he was shot in the upper body shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening.

The boxer, better-known as 'Femi', was struck in the face while sitting in his car in Peckham, south London - just outside his mum's house on Wodehouse Avenue.

Pictures have emerged of the attack's aftermath showing police officers at the scene.

Shooting in Peckham. Apparently someone got shot in the face with a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/fMH9jm0wIb — Klopp in (@FakharZaman188) June 2, 2018

A photo from the incident in #peckham. Plenty of armed police, ambulances and the air ambulance. pic.twitter.com/l0SPDQeNAt — Ted Wallace-Williams (@ted_w_w) June 2, 2018

A second victim who was also shot suffered superficial injuries in the attack.

Friends of the boxer said he was stabbed last year, allegedly by the same "group" who shot him at the weekend.

WINNER by 1st round KO, our explosive heavyweight prospect Femi Omosuyi does it again, Knocking out his opponent soon after the bell sounded to start the bout. That's 2 bouts, 2 1st round KO's pic.twitter.com/rDF969MYQR — AllStars Boxing Gym (@AllStarsBoxing) February 23, 2018

Femi's mum, Stella Aledatam, said she wanted justice for her son's attack: "Femi was never involved in gangs and his friends were always nice, these two boys who shot him, I just want them arrested.

"He loved his boxing, he was so happy to be training in Dublin, very happy," she added.