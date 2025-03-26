London Irish St Patrick's Day celebrations
London Irish St Patrick's Day celebrations

The London Irish Amateur RFC St Patrick’s / Friends and Family Day took place at the club’s home at Hazelwood, Sunbury-on-Thames in March attracting one of the biggest crowds of the season

Report and images by Malcolm McNally Photography

Over 100 guests attended a pre-match lunch sponsored by Clonakilty Foods and the London Irish Wild Geese played their final home league game of the season, recording a fine 64-0 victory over Hemel Hempstead, ensuring that the celebrations continued long into the evening.

The club have some exciting plans for the future including the London Irish International Mini Rugby and Under 12 Festivals which take place on the weekend 26th / 27th April, the Middlesex Emeralds International Girls Festival in May and a collaboration with the GAA.

Ronan and Ruairi MacManus

President Chris Kane and his wife Loreto

Mylo Crummie and Michael Flatley

Members of the Under 11 team who gave a guard of honour for the London Irish Wild Geese team before the game

London Irish fans

LIARFC club officers Kevin and Miriam Brown

Gerry Gallagher and Tom Wrafter

Finbarr Kelly and Cathal Leonard

Enjoying lunch

Clare McGinn and her daughters Emma and Sarah

Claire McCormack and Loreto Kane

A young London Irish fan

Viv Roberts and Vanessa Uden

