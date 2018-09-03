You Can Now Buy Maltesers By The Bucketload
News

You Can Now Buy Maltesers By The Bucketload

MALTESERS HAVE always been known as "the lighter way to enjoy chocolate" - but that could be about to change.

That's because Mars, the company behind the brand, has just unveiled a new addition to the range: giant, half kilo buckets of Maltesers.

These huge tubs of chocolatey goodness are perfect for any occasion, whether it be a picnic with family, dinner party with friends, or a quiet night in watching Netflix alone in peace.

So long considered the most lightweight of sweet treats, this could also be your chance to settle the eternal debate: just how many Maltesers can one person physically consume in one go?

Coming in at well over 14 times the size of the standard 37g bags of Maltesers, each giant tub contains well over 2,600 calories.

Maltesers chocolate.

Advertisement

They don't come particularly cheap either, owing to the fact that these buckets are only available in the US at present.

That could be subject to change, of course, with the tubs already attracting plenty of interest online.

At the time of writing, however, each 520g 'party bucket' costs a whopping £38.56 on Amazon, with that figure including delivery from the US.

In the meantime, it might just be easier to buy 14 individual bags of Maltesers along with a cheap bucket.

Then again, you are likely to attract a few odd looks doing that. Especially when it comes time to enjoy your sweet treat creation.

See More: Amazon, Maltesers, Maltesers Bags, Maltesers Buckets

Related

Amazon Web Services announces it will create 1000 new jobs in Dublin
News 2 months ago

Amazon Web Services announces it will create 1000 new jobs in Dublin

By: Ryan Price

Irish honey ranks among world's healthiest, research reveals
News 4 hours ago

Irish honey ranks among world's healthiest, research reveals

By: Jack Beresford

President Michael D. Higgins to commemorate legendary Irish musician Rory Gallagher with special silver coin
News 5 hours ago

President Michael D. Higgins to commemorate legendary Irish musician Rory Gallagher with special silver coin

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in excess of €34,000
News 27 minutes ago

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in excess of €34,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Eamonn Holmes slams CBB star Roxanne Pallett's apology as 'PR stunt' after false accusation against Ryan Thomas
Entertainment 30 minutes ago

Eamonn Holmes slams CBB star Roxanne Pallett's apology as 'PR stunt' after false accusation against Ryan Thomas

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish playwright Enda Walsh on his new opera coming to London, the importance of collaboration and working with the late David Bowie
Entertainment 42 minutes ago

Irish playwright Enda Walsh on his new opera coming to London, the importance of collaboration and working with the late David Bowie

By: Ryan Price

11 things we all secretly loved about going back to school as kids in Ireland
Life & Style 2 hours ago

11 things we all secretly loved about going back to school as kids in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend
News 6 hours ago

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend

By: Aidan Lonergan