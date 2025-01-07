Man admits murdering pensioner in his home

A MAN has admitted murdering a 69-year-old in his home in Lincoln last year.

John Connolly was found dead at his home in Portland Street at around 11.18am on June 18, 2024.

His body was found by police officers responding to a call to Lincolnshire Police from family members who were concerned for his welfare.

Owen Blades, who had been arrested on June 13 in relation to a separate assault which took place in Lincoln, was identified as a suspect and charged with Mr Connolly’s murder on June 25, 2024.

The 27-year-old, of Tennyson Street in Gainsborough, was due to stand trial for murder this month, after initially entering a not guilty plea to the charge.

However, he changed his plea to guilty at a hearing held at Lincoln Crown Court on January 3, admitting he killed Mr Connolly on June 13, 2024.

He will be sentenced on Thursday, January 9, with the judge telling him he should “expect to receive a life sentence”.

During the hearing, Blades also pleaded guilty to a burglary in Portland Street, Lincoln, possession of a knife in public place, and theft of food from Tesco.

All of the incidents took place on June 13, 2024.