Murder arrest after 69-year-old man found dead at his home

News

POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at his home in Lincoln.

John Connolly 69 was found dead at his home in Portland Street at around 11.18am on Tuesday, June 18.

Yesterday (June 24) a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The man, who is in currently in custody and due to be questioned by detectives, has also been arrested on suspicion of shop theft and aggravated burglary, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed.

John Connolly was found dead at his home in Portland Street, Lincoln

“Our investigation into John’s death is continuing, and we have specially-trained underwater search teams carrying out further investigations in the Portland Street area,” they added.

“We continue to ask for witnesses to come forward with information,” they said.

“If you have yet to come forward with any information that may assist with our investigations, please do so, either by calling 101 or reporting it through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) under Operation Linen."

Mr Connolly's next of kin "are aware of his death and ask for privacy at this difficult time", the police force has confirmed.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers," they added.

