Man charged over murder of 69-year-old found dead in his home
News

A MAN has been charged in connection with the murder of John Connolly who was found dead at his home in Lincoln.

The 69-year-old’s body was found at his home in Portland Street at around 11.18am on Tuesday, June 18.

Owen Blades, 26, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, was charged with murder on June 25 and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 26).

John Connolly was found dead at his home in Portland Street, Lincoln

He has also been charged with shop theft, relating to an incident reported by Tesco in Lincoln High Street, and burglary at a separate address in the area, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed.

“Our investigation into John’s death is continuing,” they state.

“We would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information that may assist with our investigation to get in touch by calling 101 or reporting it through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) under Operation Linen,” they added.

