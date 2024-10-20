Man aged in his 90s dies following collision in supermarket carpark in Co. Cork
A MAN aged in his 90s has died following a collision in a supermarket carpark in Co. Cork.

The incident occurred at around 11.15am on Friday when two people were struck by a car at the store in Fermoy.

The man, who has been named locally as Callaghan (Cal) O'Keeffe, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second individual, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be serious.

According to Cork Beo, eyewitnesses saw Mr O'Keeffe try to push the woman out of the way of the car before the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a man also aged in his 90s, received medical attention at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians who were in the area of Courthouse Road, Fermoy Town, between 10.45am and 11.30am on Friday are asked to come forward.

Gardaí also want to hear from road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station at 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

