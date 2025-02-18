Man and woman hospitalised after home set alight overnight
A MAN and a woman were taken to hospital after a home in Co. Down was set alight in an overnight arson attack.

PSNI officers were called to the property in the Warrenpoint area in the early hours of this morning (February 18).

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to the report just before 3.20am,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Lewis said.

"At this stage, we believe an accelerant was poured at the front door of the property before being set alight.

“Damage was caused to the door and the inside of the property.”

They added “"A man and a woman,  who were inside the property at the time were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Thankfully, there have been no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.”

Officers have urged anyone with information tocome forward.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, I would appeal to anyone who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 100 of 18/12/25,” they said in a statement.

